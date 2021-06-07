IDPH: 342 new cases of COVID-19, 37 deaths

Illinois (WIFR) - The state sees it’s lowest number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in more than three months.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports 342 additional cases of the virus bringing the statewide total to 1,385,245. The state also confirms 37 new deaths which brings that total to 22,949. More than 11 million vaccines have been administered as the seven day rolling average for shots administered is around 37,000.

