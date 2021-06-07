Advertisement

IDPH: 342 new cases of COVID-19, 37 deaths

Covid-19 graphic
Covid-19 graphic(Dakota, Michael | 19 News)
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Illinois (WIFR) - The state sees it’s lowest number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in more than three months.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports 342 additional cases of the virus bringing the statewide total to 1,385,245. The state also confirms 37 new deaths which brings that total to 22,949. More than 11 million vaccines have been administered as the seven day rolling average for shots administered is around 37,000.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roscoe Police investigate after a body is found in Kelley Myers Park
A gun and police tape.
Man shot at gas station on Rockford’s west side
Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker speaks during a press conference at the Illinois Department of...
Gov. Pritzker releases guidance for Ill. reopening June 11

Latest News

2021 John Crist: Fresh Cuts Comedy Tour
Comedian John Crist to perform at Coronado Oct. 22
Ill. Supreme Court issues order pausing transition to new appellate districts
Ill. Supreme Court issues order pausing transition to new appellate districts
harlem
Harlem tallies first undefeated conference record since 2008
Garden Fair
Klehm Arboretum Garden Fair
As temperatures rise, so do air conditioning sales