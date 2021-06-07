IDPH: 244 new cases of COVID-19, 14 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 244 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 14 additional deaths.

In addition, more than 68 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 51 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The reported deaths from Monday are as followed:

- Champaign County: 1 male 50′s, 1 male 80′s

- Cook County: 1 youth, 1 male 40′s, 1 male 50′s, 2 males 60′s, 3 females 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 2 females 80′s

- Livingston County: 1 male 50′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,385,489 cases, including 22,963 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 27,348 specimens for a total of 24,913,350. As of last night, 788 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 217 patients were in the ICU and 116 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 31 to June 6 is 1.1 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 31 June 6 is 1.4 percent.

A total of 11,664,700 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 39,048 doses. Yesterday, 33,407 doses were reported administered in Illinois. Due to ongoing data review and quality assurance efforts, data for previously reported COVID-19 vaccine doses administered are being continuously updated. Therefore, previously reported numbers may change to reflect the updated data. IDPH will continue to report the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered daily, but will also update these data twice a month.

