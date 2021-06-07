First Midwest Group breaks ground on building

BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford real estate developer broke ground in Byron on a 5,100 square foot commercial building.

The new building will be located at 206 W. Blackhawk Dr. in the heart of Byron and right on Illinois Route 2. Officials say the building will be able to host up to three tenants.

The building is set to be complete by Oct. 1 with one tenant already verified and ready to move in upon completion.

