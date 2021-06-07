Advertisement

Comedian John Crist to perform at Coronado Oct. 22

The comedian’s 2021 John Crist: Fresh Cuts Comedy Tour will have Crist embarking on a 100-show tour all over the country.
2021 John Crist: Fresh Cuts Comedy Tour
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - John Crist will make a stop in Rockford at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.

The comedian’s 2021 John Crist: Fresh Cuts Comedy Tour will have Crist embarking on a 100-show tour all over the country. Pre-sale begins Wednesday, June 9 at 10 a.m. and will go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m.

For more dates and info, visit here.

“The Fresh Cuts Comedy Tour is unlike any tour we’ve ever done. It’s been quite an experience to have been off the road for almost two years and really have time to think, create and build a stand-up show that is all new, fresh and funny,” Crist said. “I recently performed at a few small venues in preparation for the tour, and fans were SO grateful to just be outside, in a social setting amongst friends. Especially with comedy, it feels like the more the world is kind of upside down, the better the comedy. There really is no better therapy than coming together for a night of laughter.

