Drop in Rockford area home interest rates

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - April marked the official start of the spring housing market and Rockford Area Realtors say home prices rose to their highest level ever driven by historically low interest rates and high demand with some competitive house bidding wars.

Inventory is also down, which adds to this competitive housing market. Rockford Area Realtor’s CEO Connor Brown talked with 23 News.

This was the second highest amount of sales in 11 years. Experts say those who have been on the hunt for a house and haven’t been able to get one are likely getting outbid.

“As soon as houses are coming on the market they’re getting snapped up and we’ve been kind of looking at things and really have the perspective that you know if a house is not selling within the next five days there’s really something wrong with either the condition or the price of the home,” Brown said.

