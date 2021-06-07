Beloit police investigating second homicide of 2021

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A fist fight turned fatal after a 25-year-old man was shot dead in Beloit following an argument early Monday afternoon.

Police haven’t released the victim’s name but WIFR did speak with the victim’s mother, who says she saw the whole thing. It started as an overdue car payment between two men. It ended with the death of 25-year-old Drevian Allen.

Allen was parked outside near his car, in the 1700 block of Porter Avenue in Beloit on Monday morning. He was then approached by an acquaintance — demanding money, money the family said Allen already paid.

Then, Allen’s mother walked outside to find her son shot in the chest area. His family said you never think it’s going to happen to you until it does. The victim’s family urges the suspect to own up.

“My baby, oh I loved him. I loved him so much, he’s been at my house ever since he was a baby. I took care of him and I cared for him and whoever did this to him please turn yourself in,” Helen Allen, grandmother said.

WIFR had about an hour to spend with the family. They say Allen was so generous, kindhearted and multitalented. He played the drums at church, he cut hair and he was a former semi-pro football player.

He leaves behind two young kids. The family urges whoever did this, to do the right thing, and come forward.

“Put the gun down, this happens too much. Now he’s leaving behind a family. This is someone’s father, their niece.”

Beloit police told 23 News that this is the city’s second homicide of 2021. The suspect is not in custody.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Beloit police.

