9-month-old girl from NY found safe; Amber Alert canceled

Police say 9-month-old Mi Angel Gaines was found safe after she was allegedly abducted by her...
Police say 9-month-old Mi Angel Gaines was found safe after she was allegedly abducted by her biological father.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(Gray News) - Police say a 9-month-old girl, who had allegedly been abducted by her biological father, was found safe. An Amber Alert issued for her was canceled.

Mi Angel Gaines, 9 months, was safe and being evaluated at the hospital early Tuesday morning, according to the NYPD.

The baby had allegedly been abducted by her biological father, 22-year-old Antonio Armstrong, early Monday morning in Manhattan.

Authorities did not provide any information on Armstrong at the time of the Amber Alert’s cancellation.

