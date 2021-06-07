5 killed, 44 wounded so far in weekend shooting across Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) -At least 49 people have been shot so far this weekend in Chicago, five of them fatally.

Among the incidents was a mass shooting that left eight people injured in the Burnside neighborhood.

Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, the victims were standing on the sidewalk in the 8900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when two occupants of a silver sedan opened fire at them. A 33-year-old man was shot in the chest, a 31-year-old man was shot in the back and leg, a 29-year-old man was shot in the back, a 32-year-oold woman suffered a graze wound to the head, a 28-year-old man was shot in the right leg, a 31-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, a 28-year-old man was shot in the back, and a 38-year-od woman was shot in the left leg.

The first homicide of the weekend happened around 7:25 p.m. Friday in the North Austin neighborhood. Police said a 23-year-old man was in a back yard in the 5200 block of West LeMoyne Street, when someone shot him in the head and fled the scene.

The victim, identified as Michael Cooper, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

Shortly after 9:20 p.m. Friday, a 42-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk on the 5600 block of South Marshfield Avenue in Englewood, when someone in a white sedan shot him in the head.

The victim, identified as Jermaine Sanders, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, 24-year-old Latrell Goodwin was found in his vehicle in the 1300 block of West Roosevelt Road in the University Village neighborhood, with gunshot wounds to his head and chest.

Goodwin was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire on the 1300 block of North Mayfield Avenue in North Austin, and found an unidentified man lying in the street with gunshot wounds to the head and chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a second victim from the same shooting, a 26-year-old man, took himself to West Suburban Hospital, and later was transferred to Loyola University Medical Center, with a gunshot wound to the ankle. He was listed in fair condition.

At about 4:50 p.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old man was on the street on the 6400 block of South Hoyne Avenue in West Englewood, when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him in the chest, hip and neck. The victim was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At 2 a.m. Sunday, a man was shot and critically wounded near the Riverwalk and Wabash Avenue right in the Loop. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. Further details were not available.

There was also another shooting this weekend on the Dan Ryan Expressway. Around 3 a.m. Sunday, a person was driving on the outbound Dan Ryan at 47th Street when they were shot and wounded. They were taken to St. Bernard Hospital in an unknown condition.

Near the same location at 11:51 p.m. Friday, a vehicle was struck by gunfire, but no one was injured.

In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday, police said:

Shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, a 37-year-old man was driving south on the 1800 block of North Keeler Avenue in the Hermosa neighborhood, when a gunman shot at the vehicle, striking the victim in the leg. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

At about 6:15 p.m. Friday, a 22-year-old woman was in the 11200 block of South Stewart Avenue in Roseland, when she got into an argument with another female, who pulled out a gun and shot her in the right shoulder. The victim was taken to Roseland Hospital, where she was stabilized.

Around 8:30 p.m. Friday, a 27-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk on the 2600 block of South Drake Avenue in the Brighton Park neighborhood, when someone in a gray sedan shot him in the right foot. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

At about 9:45 p.m. Friday, a 25-year-old man was sitting in a parked car in the 100 block of West 103rd Street in the Fernwood neighborhood, when a gunman walked up and shot him in the shoulder. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Around 11:10 p.m. Friday, a 30-year-old man was standing outside on the 2100 block of South Michigan Avenue in the South Loop, when a gunman shot him in the leg. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition. Police said, after the shooting, the gunman got into a waiting car with two other people, and when witnesses identified the shooter to responding officers, all three people in the vehicle were taken into custody.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, a 31-year-old woman was shot in the leg while she was in the 6000 block of North Lincoln Avenue in the Peterson Park neighborhood. She was taken to AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital Evanston in good condition. Police said she was intoxicated and could not remember the details of the shooting.

Around the same time in the Lawndale neighborhood, a 24-year-old man was sleeping in his bed in the 2200 block of South Kirkland Avenue, when shots were fired outside the home, piercing the wall of his home, and striking him in the leg. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. Police said a 25-year-old man who was walking down the street also was wounded in the same shooting. He was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left thigh, and was listed in good condition.

At about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old boy was sitting on a porch in the 4100 block of West 21st Place in Lawndale, when someone fired shots from a black car, striking him in the arm. A relative drove the victim to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition. The victim told police the shooter was firing at a group nearby , and he was not the target.

Shortly before 4:20 a.m. Saturday, a 48-year-old man was working outside on the 10600 block of South Perry Avenue, when he heard gunshots, and realized he’d been shot in the left foot. He took himself to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Around 5:40 a.m. Saturday, a 30-year-old woman was trying to park her car on the 6200 block of South Eberhart Avenue in West Woodlawn, when someone in Dodge Charger, which had been following her, pulled up alongside her and shot her six times. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Shortly after 4:15 p.m. Saturday, a 29-year-old man was at a bus stop on the 5900 block of South California Avenue in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, when someone pulled up in a vehicle and shot him in the right foot. The victim was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

Around 5:40 p.m. Saturday, a 20-year-old man was near the sidewalk on the 6600 block of South Oakley Avenue in West Englewood, when he heard shots and realized he’d been shot in the thigh. He took himself to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

At about 5:55 p.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old man was near the sidewalk on the 6600 block of South Laflin Street in Englewood, when someone walked up and started shooting. The victim was shot in the back and hand, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday, two women were near the front of a home on the 9800 block of South Lowe Avenue in the Longwood Manor neighborhood, when they heard shots and felt pain. Both women were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center; a 20-year-old woman was in good condition with a gunshot wound to the chest, and a 46-year-old woman was in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

At 6:12 p.m. Saturday, a 28-year-old man was on the street in the 6500 block of South Carpenter Street in Englewood when he heard shots and felt pain. He was struck to the back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

At 9:17 p.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old man was shot in the left leg 700 block of North Lawndale Avenue in Humboldt Park and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition. He would not give further details about the incident.

At 10:30 p.m. Saturday, a 34-year-old man was with family members on a rear porch in the 5200 block of South Michigan Avenue in the Washington Park neighborhood when someone in a dark-colored sedan fired shots from the alley and struck the victim in the right leg. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Just before 11 p.m. Saturday, a 32-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 9100 block of South Throop Street in Brainerd when someone in a silver sedan fired shots and struck him in the arm. The victim as taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

At 12:01 a.m. Sunday., a 30-year-old man was driving west in the 5400 block of West Augusta Boulevard in South Austin when a van pulled up alongside him and someone fired shots, striking him in the back. The victim drove to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park and was listed in fair condition.

At 1:09 a.m. Sunday, a 32-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 1800 block of West Addison Street in North Center when someone in a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle fired shots and struck him in the leg. The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition.

At 1 a.m. Sunday, a 26-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 1800 block of West 44th Street in Back of the Yards when he heard shots and felt pain. He was dropped off at Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left hand.

At 2:18 a.m. Sunday, two men were shot and wounded in the 300 block of West 59th Street in Englewood. The men, 25 and 30, were standing on the sidewalk when they heard shots and felt pain. The younger man was taken to the U of C Medical Center in critical condition with gunshots to the abdomen, while the older man was taken to the same hospital in serious condition with gunshots to the back and buttocks.

At 3:30 a.m. Sunday, a 23-year-old man was driving in the 2600 block of North Western Avenue in Logan Square when shots were fired from a vehicle. He drove to Humboldt Park Health and was transferred to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

At 3:33 a.m. Sunday, a 42-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 4200 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Bronzeville when he heard shots and felt pain. He was taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

At 4:41 a.m. Sunday, a 33-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 200 block of West 63rd Street in Englewood when someone in a black sedan fired shots. He was taken to the U of C Medical Center in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the left leg.

At 4:34 a.m. Sunday, a 31-year-old man was shot in the right arm in the 900 block of North Waller Avenue in South Austin. He was dropped off at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park in critical condition.

At 7:20 a.m. Sunday, two men were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 4100 block of West Adams Street when another vehicle drove up and someone inside fired shots at them. One victim, 29, was shot in the left foot, and the other, 24, was grazed in the head. The victims self-transported to Rush University Medical Center in good condition.

At 7:31 a.m. Sunday, a 24-year-old man was at a party in the 3300 block of West Walnut Street in East Garfield Park when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim suffered two gunshot wounds, to the right foot and the left leg, and self-transported to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in good condition.

