As temperatures rise, so do air conditioning sales

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Phones ring constantly at local air conditioning repair shops as we creep into “oven-like” conditions. Heating and cooling experts say the number of a/c installations rise, along with the temperatures.

“I live in the attic, and it gets hot up there,” said Maddie Bavaroutsos.

Maddie Bavaroutsos and Brian Hauck said it’s been hot, especially in Bavaroutsos’ area of the house. But she has one solution to beat the heat.

“I turn my air conditioner on almost all the time,” said Bavaroutsos. “I have a little fan! It works out just nice.”

Tom Howe owns Allen Heating and Cooling in Rockford. He said Bavaroutsos isn’t alone. As temperatures rise, many people are cranking down the a/c, if they aren’t rushing to buy a new unit.

“This time of year, anything cooling is starting to ramp up,” Howe said. “We also see a big jump in UV lights, and air quality stuff.”

In fact, Allen’s Heating and Cooling see a 10% increase in sales this year compared to last year. Although Hauck said his family turned on the a/c, they try to be mindful.

“We’re trying to keep it low, to keep the energy footprint down,” said Hauck. “With everything going on because of COVID, just keep our money down so we can spend it elsewhere.”

The key for the Hauck family is staying out of the house. That way, they aren’t tempted to mess with the thermostat. But Howe said there are other ways to stay cool, if running up your a/c bill is a concern.

“In the summertime, obviously the humidity goes up. So if you can run the dehumidifier in your house, it will make things feel cooler,” said Howe.

Along with turning on the fans to keep the air moving, or hanging out in the basement where it’s cooler. Hauck said he has some ideas of his own.

“Maybe I’ll go to bed with some icepacks,” said Hauck.

