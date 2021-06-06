Roscoe Police investigate after a body is found in Kelley Myers Park

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Roscoe Police are investigating after they say a body was found in a park Sunday afternoon.

Police say around 1:42 p.m. they responded to Kelley Myers Park where a man was found dead in the park. The identity of the man is being withheld until his family is notified.

Police say there doesn’t appear to be any threat to the publics safety. The cause of death is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.