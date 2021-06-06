Man shot at gas station on Rockford’s west side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police are investigating an overnight shooting at a gas station that leaves one man injured.

Police say a 29-year-old man arrived at an area hospital after he was shot at the Citgo gas station at 4315 Auburn Street in Rockford. Police investigated the scene overnight and reopened traffic in the area around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Shooting Investigation - 6/6/21 1:23 AM, Citgo - 4315 Auburn St. Victim, 29 YOA Male arrived at the hospital after he was shot at the gas station. Westbound traffic lanes are closed for the investigation. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 6, 2021

No word on the severity of the man’s injuries at this time.

This is a developing story.

