Man shot at gas station on Rockford’s west side

A gun and police tape.
A gun and police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police are investigating an overnight shooting at a gas station that leaves one man injured.

Police say a 29-year-old man arrived at an area hospital after he was shot at the Citgo gas station at 4315 Auburn Street in Rockford. Police investigated the scene overnight and reopened traffic in the area around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

No word on the severity of the man’s injuries at this time.

This is a developing story.

