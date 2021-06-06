Heat going nowhere anytime soon, humidity soon to be added to the mix

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In case there was any doubt over whether summer was officially here or not, Saturday almost certainly put any doubts to rest. The 94° high temperature at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport Saturday was the hottest reading here since a 95° reading occurred on August 27. What’s more, it also tied the June 5 record high, previously set in 1934 and, before that, 1925.

It’s the third straight day with temperatures in the 90s here, an impressive feat considering our area generally only sees four days in the 90s in an entire June. We’ll nearly certainly experience a fourth straight 90° Sunday afternoon, provided clouds hold off long enough.

Sunday’s to start off on a rather sunny note, though as the afternoon progresses, we’ll start to see more cloudiness infiltrate the region. For that reason, we don’t think Sunday will be quite as hot as Saturday, though the day’s predicted 91° high still is 13° above normal for this time of year.

Thus far, humidity hasn’t been much of a factor during this heat wave, and it should remain relatively comfortable Sunday. However, that’s likely to change beyond as southerly winds transport an increasing amount of moisture straight out of the Gulf of Mexico into our area. From Monday on, there’ll be a noticeably more uncomfortable feel to the air.

With the added moisture in place, we’ll certainly be sweating quite a bit more than we have during this heat wave’s early stages. Sweat develops as our body temperature rises with the rising temperatures. Thankfully, with relatively dry air in place, the water from the sweat evaporates, thus pulling heat out of our bodies in a process called evaporative cooling.

However, with more moisture forecast to be present in the atmosphere in the coming days, sweat has a much harder time evaporating from our skin. Thus, our bodies stay warmer and leaves us feeling sticky.

More importantly, though, the increasingly muggy conditions are to provide a more fertile breeding ground for showers and thunderstorms to develop beginning Monday afternoon, with daily rain chances to follow.

As is clearly illustrated, this activity’s to be quite scattered Monday, confined to covering, at most, 40% of the area. What’s more, this activity’s to be quite brief, likely only taking up residence for a matter of only a few hours.

As reach the hottest point of the day in the late afternoon hours, these storms may perk up a bit. While severe weather does not appear to be a concern for us, any storms that do flare will have the capability of producing a brief wind gust, some small hail, and, more likely, torrential downpours.

Any rainfall, as we’ve mentioned repeatedly over the past several weeks, is sorely needed, so the notion that t-storm clusters may develop daily is an intriguing one. There’ll certainly be times where parts of our area are missed by thunderstorms. On the other side of the spectrum, there’ll be a few locales that are fortunate enough to be on the receiving end of more generous rains each day. Rainfall will not be evenly distributed, that’s to be sure, nor will any of the coming days prove to be all-day washouts. That said, it’s conceivable that, collectively, much of our area will pick up an inch of rain over the next five days. Many folks will come in well short of that tally, while some will pick up more than an inch. It remains to be seen where the heaviest rains will fall at this early stage in the game, though the early read is that areas south of Rockford will be the more likely candidates.

While the Monday through Thursday timeframe is to be a potentially active one, it appears that Tuesday and Wednesday will feature the best chances of a more widespread distribution of showers and thunderstorms. Monday and Thursday’s activity appears likely to be more scattered in nature.

Temperatures are to remain in the lower 90s straight through the upcoming week, next weekend, and quite likely extending into the following week.

