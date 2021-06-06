Eight teams rally it out for the boys’ tennis 2A sectional title

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s time to beat the heat and head to the 2A boys’ tennis sectional championship.

First, it’s doubles. Auburn faces Hononegah in the finals. Brendon Wang has some trouble on the line to start, but he soon finds his serving rhythm.

After some great rallies and powerful serves from both opponents, Auburn wins the doubles crown (5-2, retired).

Calling all singles; Auburn’s Chris Park faces Hononegah’s Thomas Ptacin (6-4, 6-4).

Ptacin wins the match and helps his team land second place. Auburn takes the cake and is crowned sectional champs with 20 points overall.

