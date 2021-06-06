Boylan girls’ soccer team goes for second regional title

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Last year, the soccer season was halted due to COVID. Now, the class 2A regional finals are underway at Boylan Central Catholic High School. The Titans are looking for their second consecutive regional title, but Woodstock North will fight till the end.

In the second half, the Titans are up 5-2, and it would be more, but goal keeper Kit Wardenburg has many stops on the day.

Sophomore Maggie Schmidt contributes four goals on the day and says she’s happy to be playing after a year of soccer silence. She even made varsity as a freshman and was devastated when the season was canceled.

Woodstock North fights hard even scoring a goal late in the second half, but the Titans are back-to-back regional champs defeating the Thunder 8-3.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.