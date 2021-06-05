Advertisement

NIC-10 boys’ track & field championship up for grabs

Marquez Gray is packin’ up his spikes cause he’s headed to state
By Haley Jordan
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Up first, bring out all the muscles to the Harlem field for the shot put.

Rockford East’s Hunter Scanlon. He winds up and heaves the shot 15.38 meters. The shot almost rolls off the sand. This is the best throw of the day.

Now it’s Guilford’s A’tiq Muhammed. This guy has hops. He speeds down the stretch jumps 6.86 meters and is the number one jumper in the conference.

Who wants to soar? Ean Singmuoangthong does. He scopes out the pole and gets ready for takeoff sprinting through the stretch, and he easily clears the pole which will land him fourth place overall for Harlem.

Things are about to get speedy. Men’s 110-meter hurdles are underway, and Ky’ree Shirley is leading the pack by a lot. He easily secures the win for Freeport getting it done in 11.05 seconds.

Here are the other speedsters in the 100-meter dash. Faces flappin’ and Marquez Gray is packin’ up his spikes cause he’s headed to state.

