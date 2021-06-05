Advertisement

3A girls’ soccer looking to crown regional champion

Hononegah faces off against Dundee-Crown for the Crown
By Haley Jordan
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At Hononegah’s stomping grounds is the class 3A girls soccer regional finals. Dundee-Crown takes on the Indians.

The ball is up, and Indigo Sterud has that purple pride. She turns on her wheels, weaves through a defender and ships it to the back of the net to put the Indians up 3-0 in the first half.

Next, Breanna Culver wants to challenge the keeper. but her ball rolls just left of the goal giving the Chargers a break and a chance to get back in it.

Audrey Cassata is pressured by the crown, but passes it up to Culver. She sees Molly Hughes open and looking for a hole in the defense. This time the Chargers keeper gets the save.

The Indians were too fierce tonight and ended up popping off in the second half. They capture the regional title 7-0.

