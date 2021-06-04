Winnebago wins girls track & field sectional, local athletes advance to state

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - By a wide margin, the home Winnebago Indians won the sectional meet over Rockford Christian to advance to state competition.

Indian runners and field competitors won 9/18 events in the entire meet to secure the team win.

Dakota’s Cali Minkie dominated the meet individually. She won all four events that she participated in.

Here are unofficial results from the meet:

100 meters:

1. Paige Kirkham - Rockford Christian - 12.82 seconds

2. Megan Jackson - Byron - 13.30 seconds

3. Kelsie Minkie - Dakota - 13.32 seconds

100-meter hurdles:

1. Hayley Starkey - Winnebago - 16.90 seconds

2. Campbell Schrank - Winnebago - 17.17 seconds

3. Emileigh Williams - Forreston - 17.37 seconds

Discus:

1. Jenae Bothe - Oregon - 36.22 meters

2. Hannah Logan - Winnebago - 36.03 meters

3. Brenna Noon - Oregon - 33.35 meters

Triple Jump:

1. Cali Minkie - Dakota - 10.42 meters

2. Adelyn Richard - Rockford Lutheran - 9.81 meters

3. Stella Prasse - Lena-Winslow - 9.70 meters

Below are team scores for the meet:

1. Winnebago 163

2. Rockford Christian 76

3. Oregon 68

For more unofficial results click here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.