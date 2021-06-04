Advertisement

Winnebago Co. adds 34 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, positivity rate at 4.5%

The seven-day positivity rate is now 4.1 percent.
COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine(KLTV)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 34 cases of COVID-19 and two deaths on Friday.

This brings the total number of cases to 32,015 as of Thursday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 496. The seven-day positivity rate is now 4.5 percent. The health department says 217,897 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

Rockford hospitals – Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican –  are currently providing in-patient care for 42 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. There is an increase from Thursday’s report of 43. A daily hospitalization number will be released again on Monday afternoon.

A direct link to the Winnebago County Health Department online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. For additional data, see the website.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker speaks during a press conference at the Illinois Department of...
Gov. Pritzker releases guidance for Ill. reopening June 11
Winnebago County Sheriff's Office (FILE)
Driver killed in Machesney Park rollover crash
Byron Nuclear Plant
Deal reportedly made to keep Byron Nuclear Power Plant open
Freeport businesses need help
Freeport businesses need help to stay open
Crews work to put out the flames at home on Riverside Blvd in Rockford.
Rockford fire crews battle blaze at northeast side home Thursday

Latest News

Rockford senior defeats all odds; from foster care to full ride
Rockford senior defeats all odds; from foster care to full ride
High UV readings this weekend
Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 6/4/2021
One employee injured at Janesville silo explosion
Janesville rubber factory employee injured after silos explode, catch on fire
AS THE STATELINE SEES TEMPERATURES IN THE 90S, IT'S IMPORTANT TO KEEP TRACK OF WHAT IS IN YOUR...
Experts warn of keeping kids, pets in hot cars
Stateline doughnuts 6.4
Stateline celebrates National Doughnut Day