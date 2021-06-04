Advertisement

Studies suggest vaccines may not fully protect immunocompromised Americans

By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As the pace of U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations continues to slow down, there’s concern for Americans who have weakened immune systems and may not get adequate protection from the vaccine.

Several studies suggest some people who take immunosuppressants might not have had a strong response to the vaccine and therefore might not be protected against the virus.

These drugs are used to treat common conditions such as psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and more.

“We have to address those problems because there are a substantial amount of people in the United States and worldwide who do not have an adequate immune response,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

That’s why the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases will soon start a study to help determine the best approach to help those who are immunocompromised.

“To temporarily suspend their immunosuppressive therapy when we vaccinate them, or to give them additional boosters?” Fauci said. “We’re not quite sure, but we have to address those problems.”

Biotechnology company Regeneron says it is also considering research proposals to test whether its antibody drug could help patients who did not have an adequate response to COVID-19 vaccines.

The FDA authorized Regeneron’s antibody drug for emergency use to treat COVID-19 in November.

The agency is currently evaluating whether to expand the authorization for the prevention of the disease.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker speaks during a press conference at the Illinois Department of...
Gov. Pritzker releases guidance for Ill. reopening June 11
Winnebago County Sheriff's Office (FILE)
Driver killed in Machesney Park rollover crash
Byron Nuclear Plant
Deal reportedly made to keep Byron Nuclear Power Plant open
Freeport businesses need help
Freeport businesses need help to stay open
Crews work to put out the flames at home on Riverside Blvd in Rockford.
Rockford fire crews battle blaze at northeast side home Thursday

Latest News

Horse racing fans go through security checks as they arrive at Belmont Park for the 153rd...
Mostly quiet scene hours before Belmont Stakes
Dr. Anthony Fauci is responding to the online publication of some of his emails from early on...
GOP aims to revive Fauci attacks after email trove released
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 file photo, A man walks out of a Marc's Store in Mayfield...
US economy: Plenty of growth, not enough workers or supplies
Negotiations continue on President Biden's $1 trillion dollar infrastructure deal. (Source: CNN...
Infrastructure bill faces make-or-break moment
From left, EU's Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe,...
G-7 back steps to deter tax dodging by multinational firms