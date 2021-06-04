Harlem, Dakota softball claim regional titles

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After battling one another for seven innings Saturday Harlem and Belvidere face significant challenges in their respective regional final games. Out west Dakota battled a solid South Beloit squad to the final inning.

Here are results from Stateline regional final games:

1A:

#2 Dakota 7, #3 South Beloit 6

2A:

#2 Johnsburg 4, #3 North Boone 2

3A:

#1 Kaneland 5, #4 Belvidere North 0

#6 Sycamore 11, #2 Belvidere 7

4A:

#1 Harlem 6, #5 DeKalb 1

Here are the remaining Stateline regional finals:

1A:

#1 Durand vs. #4 Hiawatha, Sat. 10 a.m.

#2 Forreston vs. #3 Pearl City, Fri. 4:30 p.m.

2A:

#1 Stillman Valley vs. #4 Riverdale, Fri. 4:30 p.m.

#2 Oregon vs. #3 Prophetstown, Fri. 4:30 p.m.

4A:

#2 Hononegah vs. #3 Huntley, Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.