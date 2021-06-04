Advertisement

Stateline celebrates National Doughnut Day

National Doughnut Day started in 1938 as a fundraiser for the Salvation Army in Chicago.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - No matter which way you spell it — with the u-g-h or without — you can still celebrate National Doughnut Day with a scrumptious treat.

It’s always on the first Friday of June every year. National Doughnut Day started in 1938 as a fundraiser for the Salvation Army in Chicago. It’s a tip of the cap to the World War One “lassies,” who served doughnuts to soldiers.

American Red Cross volunteers kept the routine going during World War Two. Plenty of doughnut fans celebrated the day at By the Dozen Bakery in Machesney Park.

“It was great. It was our way of saying thank you to the customers. We saw some faces that we haven’t seen for about a year and it was great to feel normal again,” Brent Nelson, By the Dozen Bakery owner said.

