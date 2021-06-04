Rockford fire crews battle blaze at northeast side home Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford fire crews are on scene of a blaze at a home in the 6900 block of Hiatt Drive off Riverside Boulevard.

Fire crews responded to the scene around 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

#RockfordFire is on scene of a working structure fire at 1700 East Riverside Boulevard. pic.twitter.com/vESgFgR0iS — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) June 4, 2021

Crews say it started as a vegetation fire behind the home that caused a fence to catch fire. Cottonwood falling from nearby trees and spread the fire to the home.

Paramedics on scene say no one was hurt but two adults are displaced. The Red Cross is assisting in providing them a place to stay.

