Rockford fire crews battle blaze at northeast side home Thursday
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 7:58 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford fire crews are on scene of a blaze at a home in the 6900 block of Hiatt Drive off Riverside Boulevard.
Fire crews responded to the scene around 7:45 p.m. Thursday.
Crews say it started as a vegetation fire behind the home that caused a fence to catch fire. Cottonwood falling from nearby trees and spread the fire to the home.
Paramedics on scene say no one was hurt but two adults are displaced. The Red Cross is assisting in providing them a place to stay.
