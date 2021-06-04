Pritzker on re-election bid: ‘I’ll get back to you,’

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said Thursday that he feels good about the direction in which the state is heading, on many levels.

He sat down Thursday with CBS 2 political investigator Dana Kozlov. One of the first topics Kozlov brought up was the state’s – and specifically an Illinois House resolution demanding that Pritzker reopen unemployment offices.

Pritzker: “You’ll see IDES reopening over the next month or two.”

Kozlov: “Month or two, but noting more firm than that?”

Pritzker: “No. They’re still working out the security concerns at all of our offices.”

Kozlov: “And your reaction to the Department of Labor report that Illinois is, I think it was the sixth worst state when it came to unemployment payouts?”

Pritzker: “Well, they looked at 12 states, so we’re sixth. The fact is that we were the best at some categories. We were second-best in another category. We have work to do.”

Pritzker said he likes the idea of a state lottery to get more people vaccinated, but Kozlov asked him how the state would pay for it if it happens.

“We have those dollars available within our lottery system for us to encourage people to go get vaccinated. I think it’s a pretty good idea. They’re talking through how to make it work in Illinois to do it well, so I’m hoping we’ll have something to announce over the coming weeks,” Pritzker said.

Another thing we might expect in the coming weeks or months is insight into the governor’s next political steps.

Kozlov: “It’s three years in for you, almost. Are you going to run again?”

Pritzker: “You know, I’m evaluating that. I’m talking to my family about that. I need some time to have that conversation, and I’ll get back to you.”

So Pritzker’s political future is unclear. There was a response of, “I’ll get back to you,” for Kozlov about various other issues too, according to CBS Chicago.

As to Pritzker’s plans when it comes to running again, campaign season is right around the corner – and the Democratic Party would surely like to know sooner rather than later.

