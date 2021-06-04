Mobile library launches in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just in time for the warmest weekend for the year, the Rockford Public library takes it’s newest mobile library on the road.

Together, with some of its partners, including the Rockford Boys & Girls Club and Wesley Willows, the converted truck offers patrons a chance to borrow everything from books to movies and documentaries as wells as take classes.

Mobile library services manager Kathi Kresol said with the pandemic leading to the closure of a few locations, the time to roll out was now.

“That really brought it home to us that now is the time to introduce this new service and we’re very excited that we can offer the service that we’ve been doing for years with our three brick and mortar locations, but now we’re expanding to every neighborhood,” Kresol said.

