Janesville rubber factory employee injured after silos explode, catch on fire

By Keagan Schlosser and Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - One employee was injured after the tops of two silos blew off and caught on fire Friday at a rubber manufacturing center in Janesville, firefighters report.

Responders arrived at Humane Manufacturing, located at 1350 Venture Dr., after a call came in around 12:05 p.m., according to Rock County Dispatch.

According to the fire department’s report, the initial call said a silo had exploded and was on fire. When crews arrived, they report tops had flown off of two of the silos that were on the outside of the building.

Firefighters noted light smoke coming from the silos and smoke inside of the manufacturing facility. The first crew on scene went inside of the building and did not find a fire.

Janesville Fire Department continued, saying firefighters stayed on the scene for about three hours to put out the fire in the silos, which had ground rubber inside.

One employee of the facility was injured in the explosion and JFD paramedics took them to St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the explosion and determining the damages.

The Janesville Fire Department was assisted by the City of Beloit, Town of Beloit and Milton fire departments.

