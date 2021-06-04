Hononegah boys volleyball claims NIC-10 title with win over Guilford

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - In an extremely close match, Hononegah won the NIC-10 title with a 2-1 victory over Guilford.

Earlier in the year, the Vikings got the best of the Indians with a 2-1 win at home, but on the road, they could not get the job done to win the conference championship.

The win marks the first conference championship in program history for Hononegah.

Both teams will reset in regional semi-finals action next Tuesday. Guilford will play Harlem, and Hononegah will play the winner of East vs. Belvidere.

