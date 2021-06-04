Advertisement

Gov. Pritzker signs redistricting maps that preserve minority representation, reflect diversity

The district boundaries also account for population changes in the state, particularly in the regions that saw the most population loss as recorded by U.S. Census’ American Community Survey.
Google Maps generated(Google Maps)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gov. Pritzker signed three new maps that outline new districts for the General Assembly, Illinois Supreme Court and Cook County Board of Review.

The governor’s office claims the maps preserve minority representation in Illinois’ government in accordance with the federal Voting Rights Act.

“Illinois’ strength is in our diversity, and these maps help to ensure that communities that have been left out and left behind have fair representation in our government,” Gov. Pritzker said. “These district boundaries align with both the federal and state Voting Rights Acts, which help to ensure our diverse communities have electoral power and fair representation.”

The Voting Rights Act prohibits practices and procedures that discriminate on the basis of race, color or membership in a protected language minority group.

Illinois Senate Map
Illinois Senate Map(Google Maps)

“Building on and strengthening that consequential law, the Illinois Voting Rights Act of 2011 ensures redistricting plans are crafted in a way that preserves clusters of minority voters if they are of size or cohesion to exert collective electoral power. The maps signed into law today meet those requirements to adequately preserve minority representation and reflect the diversity of our state,” according to the governor’s office.

The district boundaries also account for population changes in the state, particularly in the regions that saw the most population loss as recorded by U.S. Census’ American Community Survey. In addition, the General Assembly held more than 50 public hearings statewide. Detailed summaries of each individual House and Senate district, including communities of interest, geographic descriptions, and demographic data were adopted by both the Illinois House of Representatives and the Illinois Senate and are contained in House Resolution 359 and Senate Resolution 326 respectively.

The General Assembly Redistricting Act of 2021 (HB 2777), the Judicial Districts Act of 2021 (SB 642) and the Cook County Board of Review Redistricting Act of 2021 (SB 2661) take effect immediately.

