First 90° day behind us, plenty more in the works as drought conditions worsen

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thursday marks the first time in 279 days that the official high temperature for Rockford hit 90 degrees. The last time that happened was August 28, 2020. This arrives three days ahead of the average first day of 90s on June 6 and we’re just getting started. Unfortunately with no beneficial rains in sight either, the drought conditions continue to worsen.

Thanks to very dry ground, the forecast highs in the mid-80s for today were nearly a bust with how quickly we warmed up. On a given day, sunlight hits the ground and that reflects back into our atmosphere to heat up. A wet ground needs more of that sunlight because lots of it gets soaked in by the soils. However, with our grounds being quite dry, the sunlight has no problem heating up because dry ground needs less energy to heat the atmosphere.

Sun heats the ground much more efficiently when its dry compared to wet. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Dry ground requires less energy to heat the air compared to wet ground. That's one of the reasons we believe we're headed for a much warmer regime. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The grounds are incredibly dry because drought conditions continue to worsen across the Stateline. For the past several weeks, much of the Chicago area was in a Severe Drought. Now that has expanded west to cover a small portion of Winnebago County, all of Boone County and a portion of DeKalb County. The rest of Winnebago County is now under a Moderate Drought. This is not good news for farmers and our grounds that desperately need water in order for moist soil to be around. We are tracking some rain chances next week but that’s going to come after a sun-filled and hot weekend.

These are some things you can expect in areas that are under a severe drought. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A snippet of Winnebago County, all of Boone County and parts of DeKalb County are now in a Severe Drought. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Low 90s are in the forecast for high temperatures through next week, with the hottest day being this Saturday having a forecast high of 93 degrees. No rain expected through the weekend and it won’t be as humid to kick it off. However, with increasing dew points by the latter half of the weekend, it’ll feel increasingly moire moist out there.

By Monday and Tuesday next week, dew points in the mid-to-upper 60s are possible bordering 70 degrees. The humidity is an important ingredient that will help aid in bringing back some rain and thunderstorm chances to the forecast. Tuesday through Thursday next week calls for a bit more of an active pattern around here, it’s too early to tell if anything will be severe as this will come on the heels of what has been a very quiet severe season for the Stateline.

Temperature 12-15 degrees above normal or in other words, in the lower 90s will be the story for the next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Have the sunscreen handy along with water and shorts if you plan on being outside for the weekend! The heat is on and it’s feeling like summer folks.

