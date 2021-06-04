Advertisement

Driver killed in Machesney Park rollover crash

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A 21-year-old man is dead after an early morning rollover crash in Machesney Park.

It happened around midnight on June 4 in the area of N. 2nd Street and Machesney Boulevard. Deputies with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department say they found a black Jeep on its roof in the grass just east of East Mall Drive. The Machesney Park man was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the driver of the Jeep was headed southbound on N. 2nd Street near Copper Drive when he lost control, veered into the northbound lanes, and hit a telephone pole.

The man’s identity has not been released and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.

