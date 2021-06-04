Beloit Snappers to hold Summer Job Fair June 17, July 7

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The Beloit Snappers will be looking to add to their staff by hosting a job fair on Thursday, June 17, and Wednesday, July 7 to hire positions for ABC Supply Stadium.

The fair will take at the Beloit Transfer Station at the downtown bus stop at 225 Shirland Ave. from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Interested applicants are encouraged to fill out an application form, bring their resume, dress in business professional attire and come prepared to interview onsite.

“We’ll be grilling up burgers and hot dogs during both job fairs, so bring your appetite, too,” according to the Beloit Snappers.

Available game day staff positions include concessions supervisors, line cooks, cashiers, and food runners, security, ushers, cleaning attendants, grounds crew, ticketing and retail. Candidates will be expected to work all Snappers home games at ABC Supply Stadium during the 2021 season, including nights, weekends, and holiday dates, and should view the team’s schedule in advance at SnappersBaseball.com to ensure their availability.

Questions in advance of the job fair may be directed to MValentyn@SnappersBaseball.com or by calling (608) 362-2272.

