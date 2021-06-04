Advertisement

Beloit Snappers to hold Summer Job Fair June 17, July 7

Interested applicants are encouraged to fill out an application form, bring their resume and dress in business professional attire.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The Beloit Snappers will be looking to add to their staff by hosting a job fair on Thursday, June 17, and Wednesday, July 7 to hire positions for ABC Supply Stadium.

The fair will take at the Beloit Transfer Station at the downtown bus stop at 225 Shirland Ave. from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Interested applicants are encouraged to fill out an application form, bring their resume, dress in business professional attire and come prepared to interview onsite.

“We’ll be grilling up burgers and hot dogs during both job fairs, so bring your appetite, too,” according to the Beloit Snappers.

Available game day staff positions include concessions supervisors, line cooks, cashiers, and food runners, security, ushers, cleaning attendants, grounds crew, ticketing and retail. Candidates will be expected to work all Snappers home games at ABC Supply Stadium during the 2021 season, including nights, weekends, and holiday dates, and should view the team’s schedule in advance at SnappersBaseball.com to ensure their availability.

Questions in advance of the job fair may be directed to MValentyn@SnappersBaseball.com or by calling (608) 362-2272.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker speaks during a press conference at the Illinois Department of...
Gov. Pritzker releases guidance for Ill. reopening June 11
Winnebago County Sheriff's Office (FILE)
Driver killed in Machesney Park rollover crash
Byron Nuclear Plant
Deal reportedly made to keep Byron Nuclear Power Plant open
Freeport businesses need help
Freeport businesses need help to stay open
Crews work to put out the flames at home on Riverside Blvd in Rockford.
Rockford fire crews battle blaze at northeast side home Thursday

Latest News

Rockford senior defeats all odds; from foster care to full ride
Rockford senior defeats all odds; from foster care to full ride
High UV readings this weekend
Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 6/4/2021
One employee injured at Janesville silo explosion
Janesville rubber factory employee injured after silos explode, catch on fire
AS THE STATELINE SEES TEMPERATURES IN THE 90S, IT'S IMPORTANT TO KEEP TRACK OF WHAT IS IN YOUR...
Experts warn of keeping kids, pets in hot cars
Stateline doughnuts 6.4
Stateline celebrates National Doughnut Day