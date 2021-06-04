The beat goes on with more 90s this weekend, humid and rain chances next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Forest City had its second day of 90s with the high getting to 92° shortly before 3 p.m. Friday! This marks the hottest day of 2021 so far and quite the difference from this time last week. While the heat will continue, luckily the humidity for the most part will hold off until early next week. This is when rain chances and even some thunderstorms are once again in the forecast.

Two seasons in one week for the Stateline. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Expect widespread sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the lower 90s. While it will be quite steamy, dew points should remain in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. This is good news so it won’t feel as humid for the entirety of the weekend! However with the widespread sunshine, UV index ratings will continue to be very high. Through Monday, expect UV indices anywhere from 8 to 10 in the Very High category.

There will be plenty to do outside but be sure to be protected. With UV indices that high, use sunscreen of SPF 30 or higher along with having sunglasses and/or a hat handy. The peak UV readings will begin in the late morning continuing through the late afternoon hours.

The sun will be beaming this weekend and early next week. Take precautions if you'll be spending time outside. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

In addition through the weekend, be careful if doing any outdoor burning. The ongoing moderate to severe drought will be paired with hot, dry, and breezy conditions that Friday brought and will continue into the weekend. While most of the vegetation is greened up enough to limit the wildfire threat, dead vegetation and other debris are very dry and susceptible to rapidly catching on fire. Use extreme caution with any outdoor burning and in the disposal of smoking materials.

By the time Monday comes around, expect highs continuing near 90 degrees and mostly sunny skies. However, with higher dew points in the mid-to-upper 60s, rain chances return along with the humidity. The threat for isolated to scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon returns later Monday and will continue each day through the end of next week with more humid times.

The weekend looks okay in terms of humidity. Higher dew points return to begin next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We’re currently thinking the best chances for potentially any thunderstorms will be Wednesday and Thursday. The afternoon period of Thursday looks to potentially have more convection in our atmosphere that could help fuel some storm development. For now, enjoy the quiet and hot conditions through the weekend. Summer-heat is definitely here in full force and isn’t going anywhere.

With the humidity returning, so does the rain chances next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The longer-range outlooks are calling for above-normal temperatures still favored well-into June. Unfortunately this also comes with not-so-great news as a majority of the upper Great Plains, upper Midwest and east into the Ohio Valley all favor below-normal precipitation chances. Definitely not good news for our rainfall deficit and, in spots a severe drought.

While we may get a break from the 90s later in June, expect temperatures overall to remain above normal. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Over the next two weeks, chances for below normal precipitation are favored here. Not good news. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

