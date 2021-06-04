Advertisement

April shooting investigations involving Winnebago Co. deputy, Rockford police officer completed

The Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force submitted the results of its investigations relating to the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office.
Shooting investigation
Shooting investigation(KLTV)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force Commander Chuck Davidson and State’s Attorney J. Hanley announced that the Task Force has completed its investigation into the April 10 and April 11 shootings involving the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and the Rockford Police Department, respectively.

Faustin Guetigo was fatally shot in the shooting on Bellwort Drive on April 10 by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. Jose J. Gonzalez Jr. was shot and wounded by the Rockford Police Department on April 11 on Illinois Avenue.

The Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force submitted the results of its investigations relating to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office. Pursuant to the policies and procedures of the Integrity Task Force, States Attorney Hanley will now begin to review the investigative materials and decide whether criminal charges are appropriate, according to the Winnebago Co. State’s Attorney’s Office.

A review of any investigation must be thorough and also must allow for the possibility of a follow-up investigation. Should the need arise for follow-up investigation, those matters would continue to be handled by the Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force.

“It is the goal of State’s Attorney Hanley to have the review completed by the end June. Every effort will be made to keep the public informed as the process continues. Providing the public with relevant and timely information, without compromising the investigation, is important to the Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force and the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office,” according to the Winnebago Co. State’s Attorney’s Office.

