Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - June marks Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, and as the world slowly returns to a world that resembles some sort of normal, making sure your brain health is a top priority is very important.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, with only 45 percent of them actually getting a diagnosis. In Illinois, 230,000 people face these challenges, with key symptoms like changes in behavior, mobility and memory loss making treatment difficult to manage for both the patients, and their families.

Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter, Joe Landmichl, spoke with WIFR on Friday.

