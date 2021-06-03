Advertisement

Wisconsin GOP introduces bills barring Critical Race Theory

Violations could cost schools or the colleges state aid.
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A group of white Republican lawmakers have introduced legislation that would ban Wisconsin schools from teaching ideas linked to critical race theory.

Reps. Chuck Wichgers, Rick Gundrum and Gae Magnifici and Sen. Andre Jacque introduced the bills Thursday.

The measures would prohibit public schools, University of Wisconsin System institutions and state technical colleges from:

  • Teaching that one race or sex is superior;
  • That a person is inherently racist by virtue of his or her race or sex, and;
  • That anyone bears responsibility for past acts committed by other people of their same race or sex.

Violations could cost schools or the colleges state aid. At least 16 other states are considering or have signed into law similar bills.

