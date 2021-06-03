Advertisement

Teen arrested in Beloit triple shooting last month

The 15-year-old was booked for attempted homicide, police reported.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A 15-year-old was arrested Wednesday night in connection with a mid-May shooting that sent three people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In a Facebook post, the Beloit Police Dept. announced the teen’s capture along with the arrest of another suspect on an apparently unrelated allegation in Winnebago Co. Illinois. The 15-year-old, whose name was not released was booked on three counts of attempted homicide.

Beloit police officers also arrested 18-year-old Omar Marin on a warrant in Winnebago Co., related to a South Beloit Police Dept. investigation. The department did not detail the reason for the warrant.

We are providing additional information about our presence in the 900 block of East Grand Avenue last night. We were at...

Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Thursday, June 3, 2021

At the time of the May 13 shooting, Beloit Police Captain Daniel Molland reported officers responded to shots being fired on the 1300 block of Nelson Street around 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

Molland said three males in their late teens were shot, with the most recent update indicating the victims were 16, 18 and 19 years old. A person was taken into custody at the time of the shooting, however police did not indicate if that person was the same individual arrested Wednesday.

The investigation remains ongoing. Beloit PD asked anyone with information about the incident to call Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463 or submit an anonymous tip online.

