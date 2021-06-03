Stellantis extends Belvidere plant shutdown through June 20

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Stellantis will extend a planned shut down of its Belvidere assembly plant through June 20.

Plant workers are there now and have known about a planned shutdown for the week of June 7. The company announced today it will extend that shutdown through the week of June 14 because of a microchip shortage.

A Stellantis spokesperson said the decisions on shutdowns are made only a week at a time as company leaders work with suppliers to fix the issue.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.