Rocktown Adventures buys Rock Cut State Park Concession and Rentals

Rock Cut has played a crucial role in providing outdoor recreation opportunities to the Rockford area.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The largest state park in Northern Illinois will have new ownership at its outdoor store and rentals facility.

Rocktown Adventures has bought Rock Cut State Park Concession and rentals. Rock Cut has played a crucial role in providing outdoor recreation opportunities to the Rockford area.

Rockton Adventures general manager Kevin Versino said they plan to expand paddle board instruction at Rock Cut with an increase in kayak purchases. He said the two area perfect fit.

“We actually want to tie the boats together if you will. So we had access to rivers, access to downtown. We wanted to use outdoor recreation as a catalyst urban revitalization. But now, coming out here, we have an opportunity to really expand outdoor recreation programming. With the great resources we have here, we feel we can really provide a lot of educational, recreational opportunities to the Stateline,” Versino said.

