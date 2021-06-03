Rock Co. ready to reopen; restrictions end Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock Co. is ready to open. The county’s health department declared the end of all reopening requirements starting Tuesday.

That means, starting June 8, all businesses may return to 100 percent occupancy and there will be no remaining restrictions keeping any of them closed.

As an acknowledgement that the change does not mean the battle against coronavirus is over, health officials plan to still update its COVID-19 dashboard every two weeks and will stay on the lookout for changing trends – which if one occurred – could force them to reverse course.

The health department listed three reasons leading to the decision that it was safe to return to normal:

A significant decrease in local COVID-19 activity: The agency noted, in November, weekly numbers had soared as high as 170 cases, since then they have fallen as low as 8 per week. A significant decrease in hospitalizations rate because of COVID-19: Hospitalizations have fallen too, from 70 at its peak to between 8 and 15 at any given time. Vaccination rates have been steadily increasing: “As we get more and more of our population vaccinated, we are seeing fewer cases of COVID-19, and those who are fully vaccinated are very well protected against the virus,” Rock Co. Public Health Department Epidemiologist Nick Zupan said.

Even without a mandate requiring people to wear masks, health officials ask that people follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines for when to don a face covering and social distance. They also note that some business and industry sectors, as well as health care systems and public transportation, will continue enforcing mask requirements.

Those who remain unvaccinated are also being encouraged to get one as soon as possible. Providers can be found online at RockCountyShot.com or by phone at 608-352-9727. Free rides to get a vaccine appointment is available by calling 211.

