Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth II to meet with Biden at Windsor Castle

President Joe Biden will be hosted by Queen Elizabeth on the final day of the June 11-13 summit...
President Joe Biden will be hosted by Queen Elizabeth on the final day of the June 11-13 summit taking place in Cornwall, England, the palace said Thursday.(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 7:01 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II will meet U.S. President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle during his visit to the U.K. to attend the Group of Seven leaders’ summit next week.

The monarch will host the president and first lady Jill Biden on the final day of the June 11-13 summit taking place in Cornwall, England, the palace said Thursday.

The leaders of the wealthy industrialized nations are holding their first face-to-face meeting in more than two years.

Host nation Britain is keen to show that the rich countries’ club still has clout in a fast-changing world. It also hopes to use the U.K.’s G-7 presidency this year to help forge a post-Brexit “Global Britain” role for the country.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker speaks during a press conference at the Illinois Department of...
Gov. Pritzker releases guidance for Ill. reopening June 11
Winnebago County Sheriff's Office (FILE)
Driver killed in Machesney Park rollover crash
Byron Nuclear Plant
Deal reportedly made to keep Byron Nuclear Power Plant open
Freeport businesses need help
Freeport businesses need help to stay open
Crews work to put out the flames at home on Riverside Blvd in Rockford.
Rockford fire crews battle blaze at northeast side home Thursday

Latest News

Horse racing fans go through security checks as they arrive at Belmont Park for the 153rd...
Mostly quiet scene hours before Belmont Stakes
Dr. Anthony Fauci is responding to the online publication of some of his emails from early on...
GOP aims to revive Fauci attacks after email trove released
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 file photo, A man walks out of a Marc's Store in Mayfield...
US economy: Plenty of growth, not enough workers or supplies
Negotiations continue on President Biden's $1 trillion dollar infrastructure deal. (Source: CNN...
Infrastructure bill faces make-or-break moment
From left, EU's Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe,...
G-7 back steps to deter tax dodging by multinational firms