Pec-n-Paddle officially welcomed to Freeport with ribbon cutting ceremony

Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - There’s a new way to get out and enjoy the Pecatonica River in Freeport.

The Greater Freeport Partnership held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially welcome Pec-n-Paddle to the Pretzel City. The sports and recreation business has been open for about a month now.

Pec-n-Paddle offers kayak tours, overnight camping tours, and guided fishing tours, along with other events. While Rockford has businesses like Rocktown Adventures and the West Rock Wake Park, owners Shane and Sherilyn Page wanted to bring the outdoor fun to Freeport.

“We raised our children in this town. For entertainment, there wasn’t a lot. There’s some bowling and some roller skating, movie theater, but we wanted something adventurous for people to do with their children.”

For more information about Pec-n-Paddle, visit their Facebook page here.

