Pandemic job outlook during difficult post-grad environment

While the last year has been a roller coaster, the job outlook is looking bright.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the class of 2021 gearing up for their next chapter, the idea of going into a job market battered by the global pandemic can be overwhelming and confusing.

Millions of students now face incredible obstacles as they try and find entry into careers where they can use their degrees while facing arguably the most difficult post-grad environment since the Great Recession.

Director of Career Works at Beloit College, Jessica Fox-Wilson, said while the last year has been a roller coaster, the job outlook is looking bright. As companies explore new ways to work both in and out of the office, educators have adjusted to provide training for the growing opportunities.

“The thing that’s shifted the most is that remote work is now the new normal. So, our students have been in hybrid classes or online classes for the full academic year, so they have that facility with a remote environment and it really turns a local job market into a national and global job market by having remote work available,” Fox-Wilson said.

