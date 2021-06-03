Lincoln Middle School tends to community garden

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Students at Lincoln Middle School are finding their green thumbs with a new community garden, with the hope of helping the community and their schoolwork.

The community garden can be found on the east side of the school. Soon, a number of tomatoes, peppers, other veggies and even sunflowers will be blooming from the garden. Teachers say they hope this project will be something students can be involved in throughout the summer.

The garden isn’t just for the students curriculum. Leaders hope the school’s neighbor’s can also have access to the fruits and veggies of the kid’s labor.

“I’m really hoping that some of our kids who might need an outlet pick up on this one. It is something that we can do in class, it is something we can do do outside, it is something they can do at home. So, if I’m able to steer some of them, absolutely,” Pete Verona of Lincoln Middle School said.

