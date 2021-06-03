Dry heat; farmers worry about crops in drought

(WIFR) - Unpredictable weather in the region could hurt summer crops. Cody Book of Cattle and Grain in McHenry said his fields experienced a frost over Memorial Day weekend. He said it will take him a full day to replant.

“I think it’s one of the latest in history,” said Book. “Planting in June verse planting in April. You know, it’s pretty financially different. Yield could be knocked from 10-20 percent.”

On top of the cold weekend, farmers in the region face a drought.

“We’re behind on rainfall and getting further behind,” said Book.

Aron Carlson of Winnebago’s CAD Farms said he only saw about an inch of rain in the area since the beginning of April. He said the lack of rain goes beyond just this year.

“I would say we’re already in a mini drought to begin with starting in last fall,” Carlson said.

According to agriculture experts, irrigated land should be okay. With others, all you can do is reduce stress, and wait. Ultimately, these crops will need rain to thrive.

“We’re basically at the mercy of mother nature,” said Carlson.

The hot weather is good for the young crops, but as they grow the constant heat will harm them, he said.

“It’s going to be a problem moving forward,” said Carlson.

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows that 100 percent of Winnebago County is abnormally dry, and more than 50 percent of the county is in a moderate drought.

