Advertisement

Dry heat; farmers worry about crops in drought

Little rain in the forecast could harm corn crops this summer
By Annamarie Schutt
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIFR) - Unpredictable weather in the region could hurt summer crops. Cody Book of Cattle and Grain in McHenry said his fields experienced a frost over Memorial Day weekend. He said it will take him a full day to replant.

“I think it’s one of the latest in history,” said Book. “Planting in June verse planting in April. You know, it’s pretty financially different. Yield could be knocked from 10-20 percent.”

On top of the cold weekend, farmers in the region face a drought.

“We’re behind on rainfall and getting further behind,” said Book.

Aron Carlson of Winnebago’s CAD Farms said he only saw about an inch of rain in the area since the beginning of April. He said the lack of rain goes beyond just this year.

“I would say we’re already in a mini drought to begin with starting in last fall,” Carlson said.

According to agriculture experts, irrigated land should be okay. With others, all you can do is reduce stress, and wait. Ultimately, these crops will need rain to thrive.

“We’re basically at the mercy of mother nature,” said Carlson.

The hot weather is good for the young crops, but as they grow the constant heat will harm them, he said.

“It’s going to be a problem moving forward,” said Carlson.

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows that 100 percent of Winnebago County is abnormally dry, and more than 50 percent of the county is in a moderate drought.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker speaks during a press conference at the Illinois Department of...
Gov. Pritzker releases guidance for Ill. reopening June 11
Winnebago County Sheriff's Office (FILE)
Driver killed in Machesney Park rollover crash
Byron Nuclear Plant
Deal reportedly made to keep Byron Nuclear Power Plant open
Freeport businesses need help
Freeport businesses need help to stay open
Crews work to put out the flames at home on Riverside Blvd in Rockford.
Rockford fire crews battle blaze at northeast side home Thursday

Latest News

Rockford senior defeats all odds; from foster care to full ride
Rockford senior defeats all odds; from foster care to full ride
High UV readings this weekend
Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 6/4/2021
One employee injured at Janesville silo explosion
Janesville rubber factory employee injured after silos explode, catch on fire
AS THE STATELINE SEES TEMPERATURES IN THE 90S, IT'S IMPORTANT TO KEEP TRACK OF WHAT IS IN YOUR...
Experts warn of keeping kids, pets in hot cars
Stateline doughnuts 6.4
Stateline celebrates National Doughnut Day