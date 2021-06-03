Advertisement

Deal reportedly made to keep Byron Nuclear Power Plant open

Despite nothing set in stone yet, Illinois Representative Andrew Chesney said it’s exciting the plant will likely be saved.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT
BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - Hundreds of jobs may be saved as lawmakers report a deal has been reached to keep the Byron Nuclear Power Plant open.

According to Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, Exelon and Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Office have reached an agreement to keep the plant open. Details surrounding the deal are still unknown.

While an agreement has reportedly been reached, nothing has been signed yet. Lawmakers say this deal is part of a larger energy bill. That larger bill has not yet been finalized.

“What the nuclear plant in Byron would do and continues to do for our region is you know incredible and what it wouldn’t do if it left would be devastating to the community,” Chesney said.

