Advertisement

CDC considers changes in mask guidelines for kids in school

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: Jun. 3, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Will kids wear face masks when they return to in-person learning in the fall?

That’s a big question for parents and school staff members.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is signaling it may lift that recommendation over the summer.

As of now, the agency recommends students wear masks in classroom settings.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Thursday on “Good Morning America” that vaccination rates among children could change that.

According to Walensky, her agency is reviewing both COVID infection and vaccination rates.

Vaccines are currently approved by the Food and Drug Administration for children as young as 12.

Walensky said she believes the guidance to wear masks in schools will be lifted before classes resume in the fall.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker speaks during a press conference at the Illinois Department of...
Gov. Pritzker releases guidance for Ill. reopening June 11
Winnebago County Sheriff's Office (FILE)
Driver killed in Machesney Park rollover crash
Byron Nuclear Plant
Deal reportedly made to keep Byron Nuclear Power Plant open
Freeport businesses need help
Freeport businesses need help to stay open
Crews work to put out the flames at home on Riverside Blvd in Rockford.
Rockford fire crews battle blaze at northeast side home Thursday

Latest News

Horse racing fans go through security checks as they arrive at Belmont Park for the 153rd...
Mostly quiet scene hours before Belmont Stakes
Dr. Anthony Fauci is responding to the online publication of some of his emails from early on...
GOP aims to revive Fauci attacks after email trove released
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 file photo, A man walks out of a Marc's Store in Mayfield...
US economy: Plenty of growth, not enough workers or supplies
Negotiations continue on President Biden's $1 trillion dollar infrastructure deal. (Source: CNN...
Infrastructure bill faces make-or-break moment
From left, EU's Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe,...
G-7 back steps to deter tax dodging by multinational firms