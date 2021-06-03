Advertisement

Border Patrol: More than 160 arrested in two alleged human smuggling attempts

Checkpoint agents found more than 50 people inside a tanker-trailer on Friday.
Checkpoint agents found more than 50 people inside a tanker-trailer on Friday.
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:45 AM CDT
(CNN) - U.S. Border Patrol agents took more than 160 undocumented immigrants into custody in two human smuggling attempts in Laredo, Texas.

Customs and Border Protection said the first incident was just after midnight on Friday.

Checkpoint agents found more than 50 people inside a tanker-trailer.

All were Mexican nationals and in the U.S. illegally.

Hours later, agents found more than 100 undocumented immigrants in a tractor-trailer near an Interstate 35 checkpoint.

They were from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Ecuador and the Dominican Republic.

The drivers in both incidents are U.S. citizens who were taken into custody with the undocumented immigrants.

The Border Patrol said in a news release, “Human smugglers continue to have no regard for the safety and health of the people they exploit for profit.”

