AAA: Air travel increases, cruise lines prepare to set sail

The Transportation Security Administration says the Friday and Monday of Memorial Day weekend were the busiest days for U.S. air travel since March 2020.
The return to travel continues gaining momentum across the United States and around the world.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The return to travel continues gaining momentum across the United States and around the world.

The Transportation Security Administration says the Friday and Monday of Memorial Day weekend were the busiest days for U.S. air travel since March 2020.

There are still airfares for people who can book before the pent-up demand is fully unleashed. On average, airfares during the Memorial Day weekend were 14 percent more than the year before. As more vaccinated Americans return to travel, airlines will continue adding flights, which will broaden availability and potentially reduce airfares, according to AAA.

“Interest and enthusiasm for travel has gone through the roof. The pent-up demand is being released and our AAA Travel Advisors have been inundated with calls from people who want to take a trip this year,” Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group said. “With this big wave of travel enthusiasm, cruises and flights are filling up fast. The great news is new travel options are being announced daily. People who work with a travel agent have advantages over other travelers. Travel agents are often the first to know about new itineraries, often have negotiated added traveler benefits, and can help ensure travelers are informed about pandemic-related restrictions and requirements.”

Countries like France, Portugal and Spain have announced plans to reopen their borders to vaccinated travelers. This also enables river cruising to resume at destinations like these. Sailings are scheduled to depart as early as July.

River cruise sailings are booking up quickly due to strong demand and limited supply. In the short term, river cruise lines plan to sail at reduced capacity. That means increased competition for travelers to find the trip they want. New sailings are being announced in phases and oftentimes travel agents are the first to know.

Travelers are now also able to book ocean cruises from many major U.S. ports, with sailings expected to resume as early as this month.

The CDC is allowing cruise lines to resume sailing if they meet one of the two criteria:

  • A cruise line conducts test cruises that successfully demonstrate the effectiveness of the ship’s COVID-19 safety protocols.
  • Require 98 percent of the crew and 95 percent of passengers to provide proof of vaccination.

The remaining 5 percent of capacity would be reserved for children under the age of 12, who are currently not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Cruises are booking rapidly,” Haas continued. “Prices are higher this year, due to reduced inventory and strong demand. However, after waiting through a long pandemic, travelers seem to care most about having a confirmed trip on the horizon.”

