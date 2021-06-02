Advertisement

Winnebago Co. adds 79 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths, positivity rate at 4.3%

The health department says 215,907 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.
COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing(UW Health)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 79 cases of COVID-19 and three deaths over Memorial Day weekend.

This brings the total number of cases to 31,931 as of Monday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 493. The seven-day positivity rate is now 4.3 percent. The health department says 215,907 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

Rockford hospitals – Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican – are currently providing in-patient care for 41 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is a decrease from Friday’s number of 53. A daily hospitalization number will be released again on Tuesday afternoon.

A direct link to the Winnebago County Health Department online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. For additional data, see the website.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

