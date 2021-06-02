Advertisement

Mother accidentally shoots 5-year-old son trying to shoot dog

By KTRK Staff
Updated: Jun. 2, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - A Texas mother is facing charges after she shot her 5-year-old son while trying to shoot at a loose dog.

Bruno is a six-month-old Boxer puppy.

Bruno’s owner says the dog burst out of his home when he opened to door to see if his brother arrived.

“He goes walking over there and you know, he’s curious and the lady just shot,” Bruno’s owner said.

Neighbors say a family of three including Angelia Vargas and her 5-year-old son were riding their bikes on the street when Bruno showed up.

Police allege Vargas immediately opened fire and one of the three bullets ricocheted and hit her son in the stomach.

“She could have handled it differently. You know, she was there. Her husband was there. I was there. Nothing would have happened. Nothing bad like that,” the dog’s owner said.

The boy is expected to survive.

Bruno was grazed on his leg, but otherwise is fine.

Vargas now faces criminal charges of deadly conduct.

She made an initial appearance in court where she was told to stay away from the home where Bruno lives.

The dog’s owner has found the whole experience traumatic.

“I was asleep and I had a dream hearing the little boy crying and that’s what woke me up when I was sleeping yesterday,” he said.

A traumatic weekend that left a little boy in the hospital and his mother charged, while Bruno and his family hopes it never happens again on their street.

The dog’s owner was cited for having a loose dog.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
A gun and police tape.
Rockford Police investigate shooting at gas station
Investigators on the scene tell us they were called to the apartment complex for an aggravated...
One person seriously injured, woman stabbed at Orton Keyes Apartments
Dozens of area bikers took a special trip around town to honor one of their own who died after...
Bikers ride to remember friend killed in Rockford motorcycle accident
Gas line ruptured in early morning crash on Charles Street
Gas line ruptured in early morning crash on Charles Street

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
NATO leaders declare China a global security challenge
According to the Rockton (Ill.) fire chief, an area within a one-mile radius of the Chemtool...
Officials monitoring air quality, evacuation zone now 2-mile radius from Chemtool
Weston Schaefer's organs has helped at least 37 children.
1-year-old organ donor saves dozens of children’s lives
British PM Boris Johnson announces the delay of government plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions...
‘Freedom Day’ for England pushed back 4 weeks to July 19
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker speaks during a press conference at the Illinois Department of...
Gov. Pritzker deploys Ill. National Guard after Chemtool fire