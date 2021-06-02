Lengthy heat wave continuing to take shape

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Memorial Day Weekend, while dry, ended up to be a cool one in the Stateline, rather peculiar considering the overall nature of the Meteorological Spring period that started March 1 and concluded Monday. The three month season finished as having been the 5th warmest and 7th driest Meteorological Spring since records began here in 1906.

We've recently concluded the 5th warmest and 7th driest Meteorological Spring on record. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s safe to say the recent cool spell is now officially a thing of the past, as temperatures topped out at 80° Tuesday in Rockford, and there’s some real warming to follow. Wednesday’s to be a near carbon copy of Tuesday, with the exception of there being a wind shift to the east, perhaps cooling us down ever so slightly in the afternoon. Similar to Tuesday, a few clouds will bubble in the afternoon, and it’s not completely out of the question that one or two of those clouds could squeeze out a quick sprinkle or shower, especially to the south.

Just a few clouds will bubble in the afternoon Wednesday. There's a very small chance one of these clouds produce a shower. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Expect temperatures Wednesday to top out very close to where they did Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

More substantial warming commences Thursday as winds shift to the southwest. That, along with another day of wall-to-wall sunshine will send temperatures climbing into the middle 80s.

More sunshine is on tap Thursday along with a wind out of the southwest. Those two will allow temperatures to reach the middle 80s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

More sunshine Thursday and a southwesterly wind will send temperatures into the middle 80s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Friday’s when the real heat arrives. The first of what we project to be eight straight 90°+ high temperatures is to occur then, though humidity won’t be out of control. That said, all signs point to a gradual increase in humidity by the day, eventually becoming more uncomfortable and then downright oppressive next week.

There’ll be a healthy breeze during the extended hot spell, which may offer occasional relief. However, when looking for any substantial rainfall to provide more meaningful relief, it simply doesn’t look to be in the cards. There are rainfall chances in the forecast beginning Monday and remaining in the forecast daily beyond, though any rains are to be quite scattered. The warm months of the year tend to generate more scattered and markedly less widespread precipitation. This significantly decreases prospects for widespread soaking rains which would better able to address the moisture deficits that continue to grow by the day and will only accelerate as evaporation rates increase underneath the increasingly intense summer sun.

The hotter pattern appears to have some legs to it. Long range computer projections suggest the heat holding through the midway point of the month. As for precipitation through mid-June, it’s hard to imagine the pattern turning significantly wetter, despite the occasional storm chances that may occur for two to three hours a day.

All signs point to the hot and increasingly humid pattern to continue through the first half of the month. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There aren't any blockbuster rains in our future over the next two weeks. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.